Delhia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Delhia measures 28.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Delhia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Delhia has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Delhia accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Delhia flies the flag of British.