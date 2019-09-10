Length 28.27m
Year 2003
Delhia
2003|
Motor Yacht
Delhia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Delhia measures 28.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.
Delhia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Delhia has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Delhia accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Delhia flies the flag of British.