Delicious is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Delicious measures 35.84 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Delicious has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Delicious also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Delicious has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Delicious has a fuel capacity of 24,773 litres, and a water capacity of 3,452 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Delicious accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.