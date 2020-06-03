Delicious
1994|
Motor Yacht
Delicious is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Delicious measures 35.84 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Delicious has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Her interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Delicious also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Delicious has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Delicious is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Delicious measures 35.84 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Delicious has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Her interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Delicious also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Delicious has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Delicious has a fuel capacity of 24,773 litres, and a water capacity of 3,452 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Delicious accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.