Delta Marine 46m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Delta Marine, in the United States.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Delta Marine 46m measures 46.30 metres in length.

Other Specifications

Delta Marine 46m is MCA compliant