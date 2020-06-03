Read online now
Length 26.8m
Year 1989

Demoiselles

1989

|

Sail Yacht

Demoiselles is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by CIM and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Demoiselles measures 26.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Performance and Capabilities

Demoiselles has a top speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Demoiselles accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Demoiselles flies the flag of Luxembourg.

Build Team

