Derrick is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Derrick measures 28.15 metres in length and has a beam of 6.5 feet.

Accommodation

Derrick accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.