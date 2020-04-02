Desamis B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2005.

Desamis B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2005.

Desamis B has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Desamis B has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Desamis B accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Desamis B is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB212.

Desamis B is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.