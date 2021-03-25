DescaradA 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia.

DescaradA 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia.

Design

DescaradA 2 measures 33.53 feet in length.

Her exterior design is by Lloyds Ships.

DescaradA 2 also features naval architecture by Lloyds Ships.

Performance and Capabilities

DescaradA 2 has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

DescaradA 2 has a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

DescaradA 2 accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.