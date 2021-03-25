We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
DescaradA 2
1988|
Motor Yacht
DescaradA 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia.
Design
DescaradA 2 measures 33.53 feet in length.Her exterior design is by Lloyds Ships.
DescaradA 2 also features naval architecture by Lloyds Ships.
Performance and Capabilities
DescaradA 2 has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
DescaradA 2 accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.