Abu Dhabi cover

Length 33.53m
Year 1988

DescaradA 2

1988

|

Motor Yacht

DescaradA 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia.

Design

DescaradA 2 measures 33.53 feet in length.

Her exterior design is by Lloyds Ships.

DescaradA 2 also features naval architecture by Lloyds Ships.

Performance and Capabilities

DescaradA 2 has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

DescaradA 2 has a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

DescaradA 2 accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

-

crew:

4

draft:

-
