Desirade is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Cantieri Sangermani .

Design

Desirade measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Desirade also features naval architecture by Bruce Farr.

Performance and Capabilities

Desirade has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Desirade has a fuel capacity of 5,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Desirade accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Desirade has a White hull.

Desirade is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.