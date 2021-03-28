We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28m
Year 1998
Desirade
Sail Yacht
Desirade is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Cantieri Sangermani .
Design
Desirade measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Desirade also features naval architecture by Bruce Farr.
Performance and Capabilities
Desirade has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Desirade has a fuel capacity of 5,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
Desirade accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Desirade has a White hull.
Desirade is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.