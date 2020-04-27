Desperado is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport in Westport, WA, United States.

Desperado is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport in Westport, WA, United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Desperado measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Desperado has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Desperado also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Desperado is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Desperado has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Desperado has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,100 litres.

Accommodation

Desperado accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Desperado has a hull NB of 1510.

Desperado flies the flag of Jamaica.