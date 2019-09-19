Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 2011

Desta is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom Line .

Design

Desta measures 30.48 feet in length.

Desta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Desta also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Model

Desta is a semi-custom Custom Line 100 model.

Other yachts based on this Custom Line 100 semi-custom model include: Skyler.

Performance and Capabilities

Desta has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 3516ta diesel caterpillar engines .

Other Specifications

Desta has a hull NB of 100/01.

Build Team

