Length 30.48m
Year 2011
Desta
Motor Yacht
Desta is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom Line .
Design
Desta measures 30.48 feet in length.
Desta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Desta also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Model
Desta is a semi-custom Custom Line 100 model.
Other yachts based on this Custom Line 100 semi-custom model include: Skyler.
Performance and Capabilities
Desta has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 3516ta diesel caterpillar engines .
Other Specifications
Desta has a hull NB of 100/01.