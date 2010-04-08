Dester is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Dester is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Dester measures 32.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Dester has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Della Role Design.

Dester also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Dester is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.

Performance and Capabilities

Dester has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dester has a fuel capacity of 16,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Dester accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dester has a hull NB of 473.