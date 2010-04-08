We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Dester
2006|
Motor Yacht
Dester is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Dester measures 32.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.
Dester has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Della Role Design.
Dester also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Model
Dester is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.
Performance and Capabilities
Dester has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Dester is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Dester measures 32.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.
Dester has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Della Role Design.
Dester also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Model
Dester is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.
Performance and Capabilities
Dester has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Dester has a fuel capacity of 16,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Dester accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dester has a hull NB of 473.