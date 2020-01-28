Destination is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2008.

Destination is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2008.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Destination measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.45 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Destination has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Destination also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Destination has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Destination has a fuel capacity of 23,400 litres, and a water capacity of 11,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Destination accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Destination is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY25.

Destination is an ABS, AMS A1 Yachts International class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.