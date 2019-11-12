Destino
Motor Yacht
Destino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.
Design
Destino measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.12 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.
Destino has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Destino also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Performance and Capabilities
Destino has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Destino has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,200 litres.