Destino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.

Design

Destino measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.12 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Destino has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Destino also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Performance and Capabilities

Destino has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Destino has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,200 litres.