Length 37.4m
Year 2005

Destino

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Destino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.

Design

Destino measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.12 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Destino has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Destino also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Performance and Capabilities

Destino has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.2m

crew:

-

draft:

2.12m
