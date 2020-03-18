Destiny is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Westship Yachts in Westport, Washington, United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Destiny measures 29.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 6.83 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Destiny has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Destiny has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Destiny accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Destiny has a White hull.

Destiny flies the flag of the USA.