Determination
1991|
Motor Yacht
Determination is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.
Design
Determination measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.38 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Determination has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Determination has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Determination has a fuel capacity of 18,550 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Determination accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Determination has a hull NB of 04.
Determination is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.