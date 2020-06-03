Read online now
Length 31.09m
Year 1991

Determination

1991

Motor Yacht

Determination is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Determination measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.38 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Determination has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Determination has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Determination has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Determination has a fuel capacity of 18,550 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Determination accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Determination has a hull NB of 04.

Determination is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

18Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.38m

crew:

4

draft:

1.9m
