Deva is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Krupp Germaniawerft.

Design

Deva measures 47.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Deva has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cox & Stevens.

Her interior design is by Giorgetti & Magrini.

Deva also features naval architecture by Cox & Stevens.

Performance and Capabilities

Deva has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Deva has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Deva accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.