Length 26.82m
Year 1998
Devine
1998|
Motor Yacht
Devine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Tarrab Yachts.
Design
Devine measures 26.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.
Devine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Devine has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Devine has a fuel capacity of 9,388 litres, and a water capacity of 984 litres.
Accommodation
Devine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.