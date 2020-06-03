Devine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Tarrab Yachts.

Design

Devine measures 26.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

Devine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Devine has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Devine has a fuel capacity of 9,388 litres, and a water capacity of 984 litres.

Accommodation

Devine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.