Devotion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Sterling Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Devotion measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 7.9 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Devotion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sterling Yachts.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Devotion also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design and Sterling Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Devotion has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Devotion has a fuel capacity of 60,500 litres, and a water capacity of 14,370 litres.

She also has a range of 2,620 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Devotion accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Devotion has a hull NB of 688.

Devotion is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.