Devotion
1985|
Motor Yacht
Devotion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Sterling Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Devotion measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 7.9 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Devotion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sterling Yachts.
Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.
Devotion also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design and Sterling Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Devotion has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Devotion has a fuel capacity of 60,500 litres, and a water capacity of 14,370 litres.
She also has a range of 2,620 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Devotion accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Devotion has a hull NB of 688.
Devotion is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.