Dhafir is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Design

Dhafir measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 337 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dhafir has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Dhafir also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dhafir has a fuel capacity of 41,100 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Dhafir has a hull NB of 737.

Dhafir is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Uae.