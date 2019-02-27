Dharma is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Southern Wind Shipyard.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Dharma measures 29 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Dharma has a composite hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Dharma also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Dharma has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Dharma is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Southern Wind Shipyard.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Dharma measures 29 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Dharma has a composite hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Dharma also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Dharma has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Dharma has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Dharma accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dharma is a The yacht is built in accordance to the RINA Class Certificate 100-A-1.1-Y for the construction and the classification for a pleasure vessel. class yacht.