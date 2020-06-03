Read online now
Length 28.2m
Year 1985

Diablesse

1985

|

Motor Yacht

Diablesse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Trehard and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Diablesse measures 28.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.60 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 66 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Diablesse has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Martin Francis.

Performance and Capabilities

Diablesse has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Diablesse has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Diablesse accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

