Diamond is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by AB Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Diamond measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.

Diamond has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Marco Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Diamond also features naval architecture by Marco Arnaboldi.

Model

Diamond is a semi-custom AB 116 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 116 semi-custom model include: Musa, Spectre , Five Ways, AB 166, AB 116.

Performance and Capabilities

Diamond has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system

Diamond has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Diamond has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Diamond accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Diamond has a hull NB of 165.

Diamond is a RINA class yacht.