Diamond A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2010.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Diamond A measures 57.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,049 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Diamond A has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Her interior design is by Kirsten Kelli.

Diamond A also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Diamond A has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Diamond A accommodates up to 12 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Diamond A is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6425.

Diamond A is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.