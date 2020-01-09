Diamond For Ever is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Royal Huisman , in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Diamond For Ever measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.80 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Diamond For Ever has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Diamond For Ever also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Diamond For Ever has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Diamond For Ever accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Diamond For Ever has a hull NB of 346.

Diamond For Ever flies the flag of British.