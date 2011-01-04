Motor yacht Diamond Girl is a 32 metre luxury yacht launched by Taiwan shipyard Johnson Yachts in 2007. With composite hull and superstructure, she features design and naval architecture by the renowned Dixon Yacht Design. The luxury monohull sleeps eight guests and four crew.

Diamond Girl is based on the Johnson 103 semi-custom model which takes its styling cues from the smaller 87 line. Amongst the customisable options available to owners are number of cabins and interior design.

Amongst Diamond Girl’s accommodations are a Master suite; 2 VIP suites; and a Twin cabin, all with en suite. Powered by twin Caterpillar 1,825hp engines, she cruises comfortably at 19 knots.