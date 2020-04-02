Diamonds Are Forever is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Diamonds Are Forever measures 60.95 feet in length and has a beam of 10.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,100 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Diamonds Are Forever has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Diamonds Are Forever also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Diamonds Are Forever has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Diamonds Are Forever is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Diamonds Are Forever measures 60.95 feet in length and has a beam of 10.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,100 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Diamonds Are Forever has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Diamonds Are Forever also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Diamonds Are Forever has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Diamonds Are Forever has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,200 litres.

Accommodation

Diamonds Are Forever accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Diamonds Are Forever is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB253.

Diamonds Are Forever flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.