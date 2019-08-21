Diana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Diana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Diana measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Diana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Diana also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Diana has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Diana has a fuel capacity of 23,340 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Diana accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.