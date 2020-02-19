Diane is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2018.

Diane is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2018.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Diane measures 42.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 483 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Diane has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Diane also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Diane has a top speed of 20.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Diane has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Diane accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Diane has a hull NB of FB236.

Diane is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.