Originally known as "Project Omar", the 156 metre superyacht Dilbar was launched in 2016 after over 4 years of construction.

According to her German builder Lurssen's description, Dilbar is one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built, in terms of both dimensions and technology.

At 15,917 tons, the 156-meter superyacht features entertainment and recreation spaces never before seen on a yacht. These include a 25-meter swimming pool that holds an incredible 180 m³ of water, the largest pool ever to have been installed on a yacht.

The exterior design, a classic profile with a light ivory hull and bronze accents, was developed by Espen Øino International. Her spectacular interior, created by the Winch Design team, uses rare and exclusive luxury materials.