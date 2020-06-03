Diletta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Diletta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Diletta measures 32.00 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes.

Diletta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Tommaso Ziffer.

Diletta also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Diletta has a fuel capacity of 17,100 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Diletta is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 683.