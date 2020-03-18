Dilias is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Dilias measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 feet and a beam of 3.81 feet.

Dilias has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Dilias has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Dilias accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dilias flies the flag of Greece.