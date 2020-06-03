Dionea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by C.N. Felszegi.

Dionea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by C.N. Felszegi.

Design

Dionea measures 51.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 308 tonnes.

Dionea has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C.N. Felszegi.

Her interior design is by Porfiristudio.

Dionea also features naval architecture by C.N. Felszegi and Camporese.

Performance and Capabilities

Dionea has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dionea has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,400 litres.

Accommodation

Dionea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dionea is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 65.

Dionea flies the flag of Italian.