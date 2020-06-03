Dionea
1962|
Motor Yacht
Dionea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by C.N. Felszegi.
Design
Dionea measures 51.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 308 tonnes.
Dionea has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by C.N. Felszegi.
Her interior design is by Porfiristudio.
Dionea also features naval architecture by C.N. Felszegi and Camporese.
Performance and Capabilities
Dionea has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Dionea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by C.N. Felszegi.
Design
Dionea measures 51.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 308 tonnes.
Dionea has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by C.N. Felszegi.
Her interior design is by Porfiristudio.
Dionea also features naval architecture by C.N. Felszegi and Camporese.
Performance and Capabilities
Dionea has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Dionea has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,400 litres.
Accommodation
Dionea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Dionea is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 65.
Dionea flies the flag of Italian.