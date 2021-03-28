Disco Volante GT is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by T-Craft.

Design

Disco Volante GT measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres.

Disco Volante GT has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by BMT Nigel Gee and Associates.

Based in Southampton, the yachting centre of the UK, BMT Nigel Gee is amongst the world’s largest independent design firms offering services for a range of vessels from initial concepts to detailed designs.

Disco Volante GT also features naval architecture by BMT Nigel Gee and Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Disco Volante GT has a top speed of 38 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Accommodation

Disco Volante GT accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.