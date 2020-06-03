Diva is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Aegean Yacht.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Diva measures 24 feet in length and has a beam of 7.65 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Diva has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Diva has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Diva has a fuel capacity of 10,300 litres, and a water capacity of 7,800 litres.

Accommodation

Diva accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.