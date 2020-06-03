Read online now
Length 25m
Year 1997

Diversion

1997

|

Motor Yacht

Diversion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Baia Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Diversion measures 25.0 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Diversion has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Diversion accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

40Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.9m

crew:

3

draft:

1.2m
