Diversion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Baia Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Diversion measures 25.0 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Diversion has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Diversion accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.