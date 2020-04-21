Divine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.

Design

Divine measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.

Divine has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Divine also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Divine has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Divine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.

Design

Divine measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.

Divine has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Divine also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Divine has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Divine has a fuel capacity of 44,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

Other Specifications

Divine has a hull NB of Columbus 40S Sport #2.

Divine is a RINA class yacht.