Divine
2015|
Motor Yacht
Divine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Palumbo Shipyard, in Italy.
Design
Divine measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.
Divine has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..
Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.
Divine also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..
Performance and Capabilities
Divine has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Divine has a fuel capacity of 44,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.
Other Specifications
Divine has a hull NB of Columbus 40S Sport #2.
Divine is a RINA class yacht.