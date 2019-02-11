Django Too is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Trehard and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Django Too measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

Django Too has an aluminium hull.

Django Too also features naval architecture by Jaques Fauroux.

Performance and Capabilities

Django Too has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Django Too has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.