Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 12 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25m
Year 1991

Django Too

1991

|

Sail Yacht

Django Too is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Trehard and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Django Too measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

Django Too has an aluminium hull.

Django Too also features naval architecture by Jaques Fauroux.

Performance and Capabilities

Django Too has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Django Too has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

10Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Trehard yachts
Related News