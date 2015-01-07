D'Natalin
1996|
Motor Yacht
D'Natalin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2003.
Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.
Design
D'Natalin measures 46.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 metres and a beam of 9.32 metres.
D'Natalin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.
Her interior design is by Jim Hoeferlin.
D'Natalin also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.
Performance and Capabilities
D'Natalin has a top speed of 15.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
D'Natalin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2003.
Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.
Design
D'Natalin measures 46.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 metres and a beam of 9.32 metres.
D'Natalin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.
Her interior design is by Jim Hoeferlin.
D'Natalin also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.
Performance and Capabilities
D'Natalin has a top speed of 15.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
D'Natalin has a fuel capacity of 84,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
D'Natalin accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.