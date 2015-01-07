D'Natalin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2003.

D'Natalin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2003.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

D'Natalin measures 46.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 metres and a beam of 9.32 metres.

D'Natalin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Her interior design is by Jim Hoeferlin.

D'Natalin also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

D'Natalin has a top speed of 15.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

D'Natalin has a fuel capacity of 84,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

D'Natalin accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.