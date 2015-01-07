D'Natalin IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Christensen in Vancouver, WA, United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

D'Natalin IV measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

D'Natalin IV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

D'Natalin IV also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

D'Natalin IV has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

D'Natalin IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Christensen in Vancouver, WA, United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

D'Natalin IV measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

D'Natalin IV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

D'Natalin IV also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

D'Natalin IV has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

D'Natalin IV has a fuel capacity of 57,920 litres, and a water capacity of 13,600 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

D'Natalin IV accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

D'Natalin IV is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 037.

D'Natalin IV is an ABS class yacht.