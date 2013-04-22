Do It Now is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Do It Now measures 30.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Do It Now has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Do It Now accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Do It Now flies the flag of the USA.