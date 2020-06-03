DOA is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

DOA measures 37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet.

DOA has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

DOA has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

DOA has a fuel capacity of 65,102 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

DOA accommodates up to 1 guests in 5 cabins.