Dolce is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Dolce measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Dolce has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Dolce has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Dolce accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dolce flies the flag of the USA.