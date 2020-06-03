Dolce Vita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Numarine.

Design

Dolce Vita measures 31.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.68 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Dolce Vita has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Can Yalman.

Dolce Vita has a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Dolce Vita has a fuel capacity of 12,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.

Accommodation

Dolce Vita accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.