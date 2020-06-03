Read online now
Length 24.1m
Year 2000

Dolce Vita II

2000

Motor Yacht

Dolce Vita II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Leopard Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Dolce Vita II measures 24.10 feet in length and has a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Dolce Vita II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Dolce Vita II has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Dolce Vita II accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
speed:

35Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.8m

crew:

2

draft:

-
