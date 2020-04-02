Domani is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2015.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Domani is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2015.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Domani measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.6 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 420 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Domani has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Domani also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Domani has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Domani has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Domani accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Domani is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV03.

Domani is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.