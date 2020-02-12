We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 46m
Year 2009
Domani
2009|
Motor Yacht
Domani is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
Domani measures 46.00 metres in length.
Domani has a steel hull.
Other Specifications
Domani has a hull NB of FB 246.