Domino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Domino measures 34.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7.0 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Domino has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Domino has a fuel capacity of 5,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Domino contains 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Domino flies the flag of the USA.