Don Ciro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Don Ciro measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 130 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Don Ciro has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Her interior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

Don Ciro also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Don Ciro has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Don Ciro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Don Ciro measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 130 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Don Ciro has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Her interior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

Don Ciro also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Don Ciro has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Don Ciro has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Don Ciro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Don Ciro has a hull NB of BSD105D#1.

Don Ciro is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.