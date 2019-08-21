Don Juan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Don Juan measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 5.30 feet.

Don Juan has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Don Juan has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Don Juan accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Don Juan flies the flag of the UK.