Length 30m
Year 1959
Don Juan
Motor Yacht
Don Juan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Don Juan measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 5.30 feet.
Don Juan has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Don Juan has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Don Juan accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Don Juan flies the flag of the UK.