Dona Francisca is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Astilleros Buquebus in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Design

Dona Francisca measures 52.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet.

Dona Francisca has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Javier Soto Acebal.